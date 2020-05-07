Former Casper teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of student; he would serve at least 6 years

Waugaman appeared the next day in Natrona County Circuit Court and prosecutors charged him with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor: two of second degree and one of third degree.

Court documents filed in support of the charges outlined the allegations supporting prosecutors' charging decisions:

A teenager came to police in January, telling them that Waugman, who taught her seventh grade class, sexually abused her when she was 14 years old.

The woman -- who is now an adult -- said that shortly after she began messaging Waugaman by phone in 2016, he made sexual comments and told the child he loved her. He asked the girl to send him nude photos of herself and she did so, the documents state.

During summer 2016, the documents state, Waugaman met the girl outside of her home. The two had sexual intercourse in the back of his car, according to her statement to police. Under Wyoming law, a 14-year-old is incapable of consenting to sex with an adult.