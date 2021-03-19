Former Casper teacher to serve at least seven years on child porn conviction

A Casper man convicted of possessing child pornography will serve seven to 10 years in prison, a Natrona County District Court judge ruled Friday.

Jason Waugaman was previously sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for a separate minor sexual abuse conviction. The sentence for the child pornography charges will run at the same time, adding at least one year to his total prison time. He appeared for Friday’s sentencing over video from the Natrona County Detention Center.

“My actions in 2016 hurt a great many people. They are actions that I am not proud of, nor do they speak to the person I am today,” Waugaman told Judge Kerri Johnson Friday. “My biggest regret in this case is that my victim is a very wonderful person with a great spirit and I’ve hurt her in many ways.”

Police received a tip in January 2020 about a victim who had sex with Waugaman “numerous times” while she was underage, around five years ago according to an affidavit in the case. Court documents state that the victim said Waugaman had been trying to contact her on Facebook every few months since then.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation found Waugaman, who was teaching at Kelly Walsh High School at the time, knew that the victim was 17 years old and a student at the school.