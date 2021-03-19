Former Casper teacher to serve at least seven years on child porn conviction

A Casper man convicted of possessing child pornography will serve seven to 10 years in prison, a Natrona County District Court judge ruled Friday.
Jason Waugaman was previously sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for a separate minor sexual abuse conviction. The sentence for the child pornography charges will run at the same time, adding at least one year to his total prison time. He appeared for Friday’s sentencing over video from the Natrona County Detention Center.
“My actions in 2016 hurt a great many people. They are actions that I am not proud of, nor do they speak to the person I am today,” Waugaman told Judge Kerri Johnson Friday. “My biggest regret in this case is that my victim is a very wonderful person with a great spirit and I’ve hurt her in many ways.”
Police received a tip in January 2020 about a victim who had sex with Waugaman “numerous times” while she was underage, around five years ago according to an affidavit in the case. Court documents state that the victim said Waugaman had been trying to contact her on Facebook every few months since then.
An investigation found Waugaman, who was teaching at Kelly Walsh High School at the time, knew that the victim was 17 years old and a student at the school.
In an interview with investigators, the victim confirmed that she and Waugaman had sex several times both at her home and his. They were careful to avoid much contact at the school, but she did begin participating in the speech and debate program he coached.
A search of Waugaman’s personal Google account found folders of sexually explicit images, organized by name. Six of the photos he had saved of the victim, showing her nude or performing various sex acts, were downloaded before her 18th birthday.
Detectives also found internet activity that indicated Waugaman had requested explicit pictures from others.
These charges came to light while Casper police were already investigating Waugaman for sexually abusing a 14-year-old child he once taught as a seventh grader. In August, he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in the third degree, pleading guilty in a deal which dismissed two other county of second-degree minor sexual abuse.
Waugaman is now serving six to 12 years in prison for that conviction.