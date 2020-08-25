 Skip to main content
Former Dean Morgan teacher sentenced to at least 6 years in prison for sexual abuse of student
Former Dean Morgan teacher sentenced to at least 6 years in prison for sexual abuse of student

Waugaman initials

Jason Waugaman, 36, waits for his name to be called during his initial court appearance in January in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A former Dean Morgan Middle School teacher was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison Tuesday, after pleading guilty in May to sexually abusing a student.

Jason Waugaman, 36, was initially charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He was accused of driving to the student's apartment and abusing her in his car; he was also accused — and pleaded guilty to — touching her breast and of sending her photos of his genitals. In early May, he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault.

The plea deal included the recommendation that Waugaman face six to 12 years in prison. Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that Waugaman was given that sentence Tuesday morning.

Waugaman was arrested in January; the case was first publicly announced by the Natrona County School District and the Casper Police Department, who said in a brief statement that a school employee had been arrested. More information was initially withheld but it later emerged that the victim had come forward in January and had essentially helped police set up a sting operation against Waugaman, in which he sent incriminating text messages to the girl.

After he was fired by the district following his arrest, Waugaman contested his firing, according to documents obtained by the Star-Tribune, though on what grounds is unclear.

