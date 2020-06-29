Former Evansville mayor, police officer plead guilty in misuse of office case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Evansville mayor who resigned from her position last week did so as a component of an agreement to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor in criminal court, according to documents filed in connection with the case.

Jennifer Sorenson entered her plea in writing on June 19 and — the documents state — prosecutors agreed to recommend that she pay a $1,000 fine for the conviction. The agreement did not require her to appear in court to enter the plea in person.

The fine is the maximum allowable under state law for the crime.

The law also states that a conviction for the crime is "sufficient cause for termination of a public employee's employment or for removal of a public official or public member from his office or position."

Her defense attorney, Frank Chapman, said Monday that Sorenson's resignation indicated she accepts responsibility for the misconduct.

Sorenson resigned June 22, the Monday following filing of the plea agreement.

Her co-defendant — Matt McGraw, an Evansville police officer — on the same day signed paperwork pleading guilty in the case. McGraw pleaded to a single count of conspiracy to misuse public office and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession, according to the documents.