A former Mills police officer was sentenced to five years of probation this week for repeatedly punching, deploying a Taser, and pepper spraying a civilian who was filming law enforcement conducting a traffic stop, federal court filings show.

Argel Sierra pleaded guilty to one count of felony deprivation of rights under the color of law in January, a plea agreement filing states. He was facing up to 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Sierra to five years of probation for unwarranted excessive force and ordered him to pay $1,600 in fines.

Sierra will also be required to participate in a cognitive behavior treatment program, a judgement ruling states. He must have no contact with the victim.

Finally, Sierra can never work in law enforcement again -- "including but not limited to any city, county, state, or federal policing or correctional positions or that of a private security guard or any position that would require the carrying of a firearm," the ruling states.

On Aug. 31, 2019, Mills police officer Casey Coates and a Natrona County Sheriff's Office sergeant were conducting a traffic stop just after midnight, a prosecutor's statement said.

A bystander, identified as "J.P.S.", walked over and started filming the interaction, the filing states. Both officers were aware he was filming, but neither were threatened or bothered.

Sierra then arrived in his patrol car. He immediately approached J.P.S. to ask him what he was doing.

"J.P.S. twice said, 'I don’t answer questions,' and then turned to film the defendant with his cellphone," the filing states.

Sierra swiped the cellphone away from his face and drew his Taser, the filing states. He ordered J.P.S. to "get down" and "turn around."

One of the other officers noticed what was happening and started walking across the street. He had not seen J.P.S. do anything that justified an arrest, but "assumed that defendant Sierra has probable cause for what he was doing."

Sierra used his Taser on J.P.S., and at least one probe connected to him. As the civilian started to back away, Sierra tried to tase him again.

The officer then pepper sprayed J.P.S. two times.

At this point, one of the other officers took J.P.S. to the ground in a control hold, the filing states.

While J.P.S. was on the ground, Sierra punched him in the side of the head with a fist at least seven times.

Sierra later wrote an affidavit to charge J.P.S. with felony assault on a peace officer, but no charges were filed, the filing states.

The court says those charges were never filed because Sierra already knew at the time that he did not have probable cause to arrest J.P.S. or use repeated excessive force, the filing states.