Former ministerial servant pleads guilty to sexual abuse

A former Jehovah’s Witnesses ministerial servant admitted Tuesday to taking immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a minor.

Michael A. Mayer, who knew the victim from the Kingdom Hall in Casper, accepted a plea deal in Natrona County District Court. The agreement, if followed by the judge, would see the remaining charge dismissed.

The dismissed charge was for the same felony regarding a separate reported incident of alleged sexual abuse. Michael Mayer was 42 at the time of both incidents, which authorities say occurred between July and August 2020. The victim was 16.

Mayer has yet to receive his sentence, but the felony to which he pleaded guilty carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Court transcripts allege Mayer had intercourse with the victim twice in the bathroom of his office in Mills. Mayer also described a few other instances of indecent touching between him and the victim, including at his home and while on a trip out of state. Mayer told authorities that the victim would often visit his office during his lunch break.

In a phone call with a Casper police detective, Mayer said he was friends with the victim’s family, according to the transcripts. He also said he saw their relationship as “more of a father-daughter” dynamic.

“The bad part about it is, I wouldn’t say bad part,” he told Detective Chase Nash, “but the part about it is she’s more of a daughter to me.”

