Former ministerial servant to serve up to five years for minor sex abuse

“The bad part about it is, I wouldn’t say bad part,” he reportedly told Detective Chase Nash, “but the part about it is she’s more of a daughter to me.”

In the same call, transcripts show Mayer admitted to having sex with the 16-year-old and said it was “the absolutely worst decision” he’d made in his life.

Mayer read a statement Wednesday, saying he regrets committing the abuse and the effect it’s had on the victim and her family, as well as his own family.

Mayer’s attorney requested the sentence be suspended for probation in court Wednesday, citing his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and to admit his actions. Judge Daniel Forgey denied the request.

An affidavit in the case says Mayer had intercourse with the victim two times around July 2020, both in the bathroom at Mayer’s office in Mills. In interviews with investigators, Mayer also admitted to touching the victim on several other occasions, including at his home and on a trip out of the state.

The victim’s mother said in court Wednesday that she felt Mayer had abused his position of authority and his role in the Jehovah’s Witness congregation.

“He robbed my daughter of her innocence,” she said. “He robbed and stole something she can never get back.”

