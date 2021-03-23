Former probation agent pleads guilty to sexually assaulting parolee

A former probation officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to a charge of sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with a parolee under her supervision.

Lindsey Shablo of Casper previously pleaded not guilty in August to the single charge of second-degree sexual assault. Her guilty plea now is part of an agreement that recommends limiting her prison sentence to three years. The maximum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is 20 years.

During a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Shablo admitted that she had sex with a parolee while employed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections as a parole officer. Defense attorney Don Fuller confirmed in court that the victim was under her direct supervision for a period.

According to an affidavit in the case, Shablo texted with the victim from multiple phones, including a phone she bought from Walmart that was separate from her personal and work phones.

In an interview with investigators, Shablo said they had sex two or three times between December 2018 and February 2019, always at her house in Casper. In recorded phone call between the victim and his girlfriend in February 2020, the victim also confirmed he'd had sex with Shablo “a handful of times.”