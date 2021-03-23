Former probation officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting parolee

A former probation officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to a charge of sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with a parolee under her supervision.

Lindsey Shablo of Casper previously pleaded not guilty in August to the single charge of second-degree sexual assault. Her guilty plea now is part of an agreement that recommends limiting her prison sentence to three years. The maximum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is 20 years.

During a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Shablo admitted that she had sex with a parolee while employed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections as a parole officer. Defense attorney Don Fuller confirmed in court that the victim was under her direct supervision for a period.

Under state law, a correctional employee cannot receive consent to a sexual relationship with someone they’re supervising.

According to an affidavit in the case, Shablo texted with the victim from multiple phones, including a phone she bought from Walmart that was separate from her personal and work phones.