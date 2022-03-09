Former school bus driver charged with sexual abuse

A Casper man and former school bus driver faces six felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing two underage girls, according to documents in Natrona County District Court.

Thomas Byram has not yet entered pleas to the charges, court filings show.

Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland said Byram worked as a bus driver for the district from March 2021 until Feb. 28 of this year.

Southerland said in an email that the district learned about the charges against Byram on Feb. 12 and placed him on administrative leave on Feb. 16. He is no longer employed by NCSD, she said.

Court documents state that the two alleged victims told investigators they were touched “inappropriately” by Byram between 2015 and 2019, when they were between 7 and 10 years old. The girls alleged he touched them during separate instances when they were watching movies or hanging out.

According to an affidavit in the case, one of the alleged victims said she did not understand the touching was inappropriate until later when she learned about sexual assault in health class at school.

In an interview with investigators cited in court documents, Bryam denied any sexual touching. An excerpt from the interview states he said he “didn’t feel (he) was touching them inappropriately,” and that he was an affectionate person who would never intentionally hurt them.

Byram is charged with three counts of third-degree minor sex abuse and three counts in the second-degree, which refers to sexual contact between an adult and someone under 13 years old.

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, and up to 20 years for second-degree convictions.

