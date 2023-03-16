Wyoming Catholic College’s former chief financial advisor owes a New York investment company over $17 million after a judge this week signed off an an agreement that will end a lawsuit alleging he provided false documentation of his assets to get a loan, breached his contract and committed fraud.

Under a stipulated agreement, Paul McCown is liable for the entirety of the original $15 million dollar loan made by Ria R Squared plus a 5.5% interest rate that amounts to more than $2.2 million, a newly filed court record shows.

A federal judge already ruled last year in a partial summary judgment, when aspects of the case are decided before trial, that McCown defrauded the financial firm.

McCown was also sentenced to five years and three months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for his scheme to defraud the investment company and a federal COVID-19 relief program around the same time.

He is serving that sentence at a medium security federal prison in Lompoc, California, the court filing shows.

On Monday, a judge entered a final judgment that McCown breached the terms and condition of his loan with his intentional and scheming actions, the court filing says. Ria R Squared dismissed the rest of its claims in turn, and the lawsuit is coming to an end after two years of dispute.

McCown used fake bank statements and other falsified financial records to obtain a $15 million dollar loan from Ria R Squared back in 2021, according to the suit. He also impersonated a real employee at Wyoming Community Bank by using a phone number and email address not actually associated with the employee or the bank.

He initially reached out to the firm looking for advisement regarding WCC’s endowment and then for his own investments, claiming he had just gotten an influx of personal wealth amounting to $750 million.

McCown asked R Squared for a short-term loan of $15 million to cover an outstanding bill for his business McCown Enterprises LLC. of which he was the sole member, the lawsuit says.

But he actually transferred a majority of the money to various entities. More than half a million dollars was reportedly transferred to his bank account and another $500,000 was allegedly transferred to a Goldman Sachs fund. The largest sum went to the college he worked at, in an anonymous donation of $10 million, the lawsuit shows.

Most of that money was eventually seized by the FBI.

McCown resigned from his position at Wyoming Catholic College about three weeks after the college learned of the fraud allegations.

Jason Tangeman, McCown’s attorney, declined to comment on Thursday, as McCown had not authorized him to speak about the case. Stuart Day, a Casper attorney representing Ria R Squared, did not respond to a request for comment.