Former Wyoming Community Development Authority director to pay restitution for misused funds

A former director of the Wyoming Community Development Authority convicted of misusing the agency’s federal funds will serve one to three years of supervised probation, a Natrona County District Court judge decided Wednesday.

Following more than four years of investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Gayle Scarborough was found to have used $8,347 of taxpayer money for personal or unnecessary expenditures on the WCDA’s dime.

As part of her sentence, she will pay that same amount in restitution to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD, which funds a pair of housing programs administered by the WCDA, received the initial tip that began the investigation in 2015.

Scarborough, the WCDA’s federal programs director until her firing in May 2016, was also convicted of a misdemeanor count of conflict of interest for awarding contracts exclusively to her boyfriend’s construction company. Coworkers interviewed by investigators said she began dating Gerry Hammond, owner of Valley Construction, in late 2013 or 2014. According to an affidavit in the case, the authority awarded more than $104,000 in contracts to Valley Construction while Hammond and Scarborough were dating.