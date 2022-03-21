Four Casper police officers exchanged gunfire with man during Evansville standoff

Four Casper police officers exchanged gunfire with the man who barricaded himself in an Evansville home for 18 hours on Friday and Saturday, the agency reported Monday.

Police said the man, identified as Blaine Clutter, fired his gun multiple times during the standoff. Early on Saturday, he fired at officers and they shot back, according to a press release from the Casper Police Department.

Officers entered the badly damaged home at 11 a.m. on Saturday and found the man dead. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The four Casper officers who exchanged gunfire with Clutter have been placed on paid administrative leave, the department said.

"This action has been taken out of an abundance of caution, pending a full investigation," the agency wrote. "This protocol is in place to ensure the integrity of the investigation as well as to safeguard the mental health of the officers after a traumatic event."

Casper police were one of multiple agencies who responded to the standoff, which occurred near Evansville Elementary. It is unclear whether officers from other agencies also exchanged gunfire with Clutter.

No officers were injured during the standoff. Nor were any other members of the public.

The matter is now being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

