Glenrock police arrest man following stabbing

Police in Glenrock have arrested a man following a stabbing early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the town's high school.

Kenneth James Bigford, 35, was taken into custody and booked into Converse County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault, the Glenrock Police Department announced Monday.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday to the parking lot of Glenrock High School for a report of a stabbing. The first officer to arrive found Bigford as well as the person he is suspected of stabbing, Kody Hill.

There were also witnesses at the scene.

Hill was treated by medics on the scene and taken for further treatment.

Police say their investigation indicated the Bigford and Hill had a disagreement that became physical and led to the stabbing.

While the incident took place at the high school parking lot, no students were involved, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 307-436-2777.

