Gordon appoints Natrona County's fourth district court judge

A lawyer in the Wyoming Attorney General's office will be Natrona County's next district judge.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced he had appointed Joshua Eames to serve as a Natrona County's fourth district judge. The county had long had three judges at the district court level, but the Wyoming Legislature funded an additional position earlier this year.

Eames has served as a senior assistant attorney general since 2019. Prior to that, he also worked as an assistant attorney general.

Eames has also served as staff attorney for Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox and worked for Judge Steven Sharpe in Laramie County.

“Joshua’s experience in the Attorney General’s Office and in criminal law, as well as his previous work in the Wyoming court system, will make him a valuable addition to the Seventh Judicial District,” Gordon said in a statement.

District courts handle felony criminal cases and significant civil matters, among other things.

