Gordon picks Casper attorney Nichole Collier to serve as judge

Casper attorney Nichole Collier is set to become Natrona County's next circuit court judge.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday announced he had appointed Collier to the post. She fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Steven Brown.

Collier had previous judicial experience. She's served as a magistrate judge in Natrona County Circuit Court and as a municipal judge for the cities of Casper and Mills.

“Ms. Collier’s prior judicial experience and her breadth of legal experience will serve her well as a Circuit Court Judge,” Gordon said in a statement.

Since 2019, Collier has served as staff attorney for Natrona County District Judge Kerri Johnson. Prior to that, she spent 10 years in private practice. She's also a former public defender.

“I am honored to be appointed as a Circuit Court Judge for my home, Natrona County,” Collier said. “I cannot imagine following in the footsteps of the Honorable Judge Brown, but I will do my best to serve the community as a member of the judiciary.”

Collier will start her new job in July.

