 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gordon picks Casper attorney Nichole Collier to serve as judge

  • Updated
  • 0

Casper attorney Nichole Collier is set to become Natrona County's next circuit court judge.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday announced he had appointed Collier to the post. She fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Steven Brown.

Collier had previous judicial experience. She's served as a magistrate judge in Natrona County Circuit Court and as a municipal judge for the cities of Casper and Mills.

“Ms. Collier’s prior judicial experience and her breadth of legal experience will serve her well as a Circuit Court Judge,” Gordon said in a statement.

Since 2019, Collier has served as staff attorney for Natrona County District Judge Kerri Johnson. Prior to that, she spent 10 years in private practice. She's also a former public defender.

“I am honored to be appointed as a Circuit Court Judge for my home, Natrona County,” Collier said. “I cannot imagine following in the footsteps of the Honorable Judge Brown, but I will do my best to serve the community as a member of the judiciary.”

People are also reading…

Collier will start her new job in July.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News