Group: Juvenile car and gun thefts on rise in central Wyoming

Juvenile crimes are on the rise in the area, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming.

Car burglaries and firearm thefts in particular have been more prevalent among children in central Wyoming, the group said.

“The rise in juvenile related crimes is alarming,” Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming President John Becker said in a statement.

The Casper Police Department also brought attention to the increase recently, the group said in an announcement.

"This is an issue across the County — not only in Casper," Becker said. "The best way to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of kids, and ultimately away from potential criminal activity, is to secure them. Lock your cars, lock your home, and always secure your firearm. This is a big problem right now and it’s crucial that we all do our part to keep this community safe.”

The Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming's volunteer board consists of business, nonprofit, educational and law enforcement representatives. It meets on a quarterly basis to discuss trends in the county. Board members — including but not limited to those in law enforcement — raised juvenile crimes as an issue.