Harlin chosen as new Natrona County Sheriff
top story

Harlin chosen as new Natrona County Sheriff

  • Updated
John Harlin Chad Frimml

Undersheriff John Harlin, left, was appointed as undersheriff in October 2020 as Sgt. Chad Frimml, right, also received a promotion. Harlin will become Natrona County's new sheriff after current Sheriff Gus Holbrook retires on July 31. 

 Natrona County Sheriff's Office, courtesy

Natrona County will have a new sheriff come August.

Current Undersheriff John Harlin will take over the post from Sheriff Gus Holbrook, who announced his retirement earlier in July.

Natrona County sheriff to retire after 37 years

Holbook, who has worked at the office for 37 years, was appointed sheriff in 2013 after his predecessor, Mark Benton, retired. His last day will be July 31.

Harlin was selected by the Natrona County commissioners on Monday afternoon, Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney confirmed. 

John Harlin

Undersheriff John Harlin

The other candidate in the running for the post was former sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Steinberg, who recently retired from the office after more than 23 years.

Harlin and Steinberg were approved as candidates by the Natrona County GOP during a meeting Thursday night, and were the only two to apply for the position.

Party chairperson Kevin Taheri, an assistant district attorney in Natrona County, nominated himself as the third candidate to comply with a legal technicality which requires the party to submit three names to the commissioners.

