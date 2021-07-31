Harlin ready to hit the ground running as Natrona County sheriff

John Harlin was in the middle of moving offices on Thursday afternoon, from one wood-paneled room on the second floor of the Hall of Justice in Casper to another right next door.
On Sunday, he becomes the new sheriff of Natrona County, taking over from Gus Holbrook, who is retiring after 37 years at the office.
Since being named undersheriff in October, Harlin has served as Holbrook’s right-hand man. On Thursday, sitting in a black leather chair underneath a map of the county, Harlin said he thinks he’s ready to take the helm.
And if he does his job well as sheriff, Harlin says he’ll have prepared those under his command to rise through the ranks just like he has.
“The goal is to build on this foundation,” Harlin said. “To make sure I leave this office better than I found it.”
He didn’t plan on becoming sheriff when he joined up, Harlin said, and it took encouragement from others at the office to push him to go for the job. After 23 years of serving Natrona County and loving it, Harlin said it feels like a natural next step.
When he takes office Sunday, Harlin plans on focusing the office’s efforts on what he’s identified as some of the biggest issues facing Natrona County — cracking down on internet crimes, particularly against children, and the county’s methamphetamine abuse problem.
He talked about internet crimes while interviewing for the post, one of just two candidates who applied. The other, Michael Steinberg, was a former lieutenant with the office who retired after 23 years.
Harlin first joined the force in Natrona County in 1997, before internet crimes were really on the radar. But as technology accelerates, it’s become harder for law enforcement to keep up.
The sheriff’s office works with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations’ internet crimes against children team, and has a full-time officer there dedicated to the beat. The more complex online communications become, the easier it is to talk to children or pull scams on elderly people. Harlin said he’s already appointed a senior investigator to lead the charge in Natrona County.
“We do gather and use data and other intelligence,” Harlin said, “and we can get to the point where some of these people known to us might think they’re online talking to a kid, when really it’s a deputy or someone at DCI behind the screen.”
Then there are the drug crimes, which Harlin said have stayed pretty consistent in his nearly 24 years at the office.
Meth is the most pervasive, he said, but heroin and cocaine have also been in the county for years.
Tackling substance abuse has to be a community undertaking, Harlin said, because law enforcement can’t provide the all-around support needed to prevent addiction or facilitate long-term recovery.
But Harlin said he’s run into people in the grocery store — people he’d helped put in jail for drug crimes — who actually thank him for intervening when he did, and say they’re back with their families or back in a good job after their time in jail. An officer can’t fix someone’s addiction single-handedly, but Harlin said they can connect people with treatment when they need it.
“There aren’t many professions where you have the chance to do things like that, to make a change in someone’s life long-term,” Harlin said.
He said the more sinister epidemic is the people who prey on people’s addictions, traveling through Natrona County to sell meth or heroin from out of state. The sheriff’s office uses traffic stops and highway interdiction to try to keep the drugs from coming into the community.
Like all deputies, Harlin started his time on the force working in the jail. After two years, jail deputies can apply to be patrol officers, which he did. From there, he worked for 14 years as a bomb technician, 21 years on the county’s special response team and became a sergeant in emergency management.
“I’m lucky to be in law enforcement here,” Harlin said, “because there’s so much community support. That in turn drives our effort to be better at serving our community — it’s all about that relationship. It’s not just us dictating to people.”
Harlin’s traveled the country and the world as an officer, U.S. Marine and on his own time. That’s only confirmed that he landed in the right place here in Natrona County, he said.
He’s technically a Florida native, born in Miami. He moved to Phoenix later, where he went to high school before graduating and joining the Marines. After his leave, he landed in a surveying job in Colorado.
“There was just something missing with that private-sector job,” Harlin said. “I just had to figure out what it was.”
He’d gone to Wyoming for work several times before finally making the move. Since then, he’s raised a family here and doesn’t plan on leaving.
“I wanted to do something for the greater good, to contribute in some way,” Harlin said. “This is me. I like the people here, the area, the mountain, the independence.”
At times, it’s hard to separate his professional life from the personal. He occasionally gets calls while off-duty, and has to work at trying not to bring the job home with him at the end of the day. That gets harder with certain kinds of cases — especially ones involving kids.
And as sheriff, that might get even more difficult. Harlin said the job will be more public-facing than his current post, and he plans on going out into the community more to talk with residents about their concerns, priorities and what they see going on in the county.
He’s mindful of that divide with the other 155 employees at the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, too. Making sure the staff can access resources for mental and physical health, post-traumatic stress or financial help is one of his top priorities as an administrator at the office.
Having a healthy and happy workforce will make their interactions with the community better in turn, Harlin said. He knows the job takes more of a toll on employees than most civilian jobs would.
Once you’re a deputy, Harlin said, you’re a deputy all the time.
“But you have to enjoy things outside of work, you have to separate from that stress,” he said. “You still have to remain healthy as a person.”
