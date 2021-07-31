Harlin ready to hit the ground running as Natrona County sheriff

Harlin’s traveled the country and the world as an officer, U.S. Marine and on his own time. That’s only confirmed that he landed in the right place here in Natrona County, he said.

He’s technically a Florida native, born in Miami. He moved to Phoenix later, where he went to high school before graduating and joining the Marines. After his leave, he landed in a surveying job in Colorado.

“There was just something missing with that private-sector job,” Harlin said. “I just had to figure out what it was.”

He’d gone to Wyoming for work several times before finally making the move. Since then, he’s raised a family here and doesn’t plan on leaving.

“I wanted to do something for the greater good, to contribute in some way,” Harlin said. “This is me. I like the people here, the area, the mountain, the independence.”

At times, it’s hard to separate his professional life from the personal. He occasionally gets calls while off-duty, and has to work at trying not to bring the job home with him at the end of the day. That gets harder with certain kinds of cases — especially ones involving kids.