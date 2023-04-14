A federal judge ruled this week that a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agent has some qualified immunity in a lawsuit brought by a Laramie County farmer who alleges her rights were violated during a 2019 search and seizure.

Deborah Palm-Egle says the search warrant came from a misinformed tip from a neighbor who believed she was growing marijuana on her farm. She filed the lawsuit last year, which currently names Jon Briggs and the DCI as defendants.

On Thursday, a federal judge decided Briggs did not violate Palm-Egle’s Fourth Amendment right when writing the affidavit that supported the search warrant, a summary judgment order states. Palm-Egle failed to prove the affidavit contained a reckless misstatement or omission that would have wrongly led to securing the warrant.

But the lawsuit is still expected to be heard in front of a jury in Casper next month, a pretrial order shows. The ten-day trial is set to start on May 15 in front of U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl.

Skavdahl denied making a summary judgment on some of Palm-Egle’s claims, meaning those will likely head to trial -- whether her Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search was violated and whether there was a violation of state laws against trespassing.

The court is also withholding a ruling on Palm-Egle’s state negligence claim until a legal question is answered by the Wyoming Supreme Court, the judgment order shows.

In 2019, Briggs, while working for DCI, received a tip that Palm-Egle was growing marijuana on her farm near Albin, the filing shows. The town is about 50 miles northeast of Cheyenne. She maintains she was growing hemp and not marijuana.

Palm-Egle and three others were charged with three drug-related felonies as a result, the filing states. However, those charges were dismissed following a preliminary hearing in circuit court.

“This case involves an alleged instance of mistaken identity (of a plant)...” the filing states.

She indicated that she believed the search may have been part of a “concerted effort to obtain a conviction…partly as a retaliation against (Palm-Egle) for her support of hemp legislation,” the initial complaint states.

Palm-Egle was a vocal advocate of hemp legislation in Wyoming, which eventually passed. It allows residents to grow and possess the plant, as long as it has low-THC percentages under 0.3%.

THC is the psychoactive element in cannabis, which is responsible for the effects on a person’s mental space or what makes people “high.” Hemp has a much lower concentration of the chemical and is specifically used for medicinal or industrial use.

On Nov. 1, 2019, Briggs and another officer went to the property, but no one was there.

While looking for someone, Briggs allegedly drove from the house to a barn on the farm.

There was an opening in the barn, and Briggs took photographs of the inside without permission, the filing states. One of the photographs showed a green, leafy substance hanging from the ceiling.

Briggs drafted a statement in support of a search and seizure based upon that, and the search warrant was executed three days later, the filing states. Agents seized 720 pounds of plants from the barn.

A lab report was done and nine of the samples had a THC concentration that was slightly above 0.3%.

“But the levels of THC in this case are so close to .3 that the Court cannot find probable cause to find that there was intent to possess and distribute, conspire regarding marijuana in the totality of it. The evidence is clear that the intent was to produce the hemp,” Circuit Court Judge Antionette Williams said in Aug. 2020 while dismissing the charges.