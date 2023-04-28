Casper’s prospective police officers were given a sneak peak at what it takes to join the force Thursday night ahead of the next official testing process.

The Casper Police Department is currently hiring new officers — applications close on May 4 and testing will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center on May 8, the department's website states.

Prospective officers typically fail interviews more than any other part of the application process. So the agency decided to hold mock interviews in which prospective officers could practice talking to a hiring panel.

The department is down by about 10% of its sworn officers right now, Amber Freestone, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday.

"At any given time, we have 15 to 20 positions to fill, including sworn and professional staff," she said.

Three officers, seated at a long table in the basement of the City Center building, conducted mock interviews to gauge potential candidates' command presence, ability to tell a story and overall moral judgment. The questions were similar to those asked during the real interview.

It’s an intimidating process. The candidate sits alone facing a panel of judges, who are taking notes and actively rating his or her performance using a point system.

“It’s not meant to be easy,” said Officer Alyssa Baedke. “It’s not an easy job.”

Interested candidates ranged from a veteran to a former oil field worker to a man that had just relocated to Wyoming the night before. One wore a full black suit and another wore faded jeans and cowboy boots.

Ruben Aranda, one of the potential applicants, was asked what a career in law enforcement meant to him, and how he planned to succeed.

“Growing up in Mexico, I’ve seen a lawless land,” he said. “I’d like to see a better view of what law can do for my community.”

Albert Fraizer, 24, has already gone through the application and testing process with the Casper Police Department but failed the oral board interview. If a person fails that portion of the testing process, he or she has to redo the entire thing.

He asked the board if mistakes he’d made as a younger man could potentially disqualify him from being an officer.

It depends on a case-by-case basis, but typically nonviolent crimes like driving under the influence can be worked around if the offense happened a while back.

People must be 21 years old, have no felony convictions, a valid U.S. driver’s license and citizenship, no illegal drug usage within five years and no marijuana usage within two years to be considered.

One detective had to go through the process three times, but now, he’s been with Casper police for 12 years, said Baedke. The bottom line is be professional, confident and persistent if you want to work with the department.