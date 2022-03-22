'I'm disappointed in him, but I still love him,' father of man who died in standoff says

When Anthony Hernandez learned his son was in a standoff with police, he was on his way to work outside of Douglas.

He hurried to load and unload his truck, then planned on heading to Evansville to try to help convince him to come out and cooperate with officers.

Hernandez stopped at a school parking lot to get a weak cell signal, where he got a call from his son’s half-brother.

His son had been found dead inside his home. Hernandez drove to where it happened.

Blaine Clutter died after exchanging gunfire with police during an 18-hour standoff, started when officers attempted to serve him with a warrant for an unknown charge. He was 29.

“(Officers) already knew that he was going to put up a fight — that’s what they told me,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez hadn’t spoken with his son in about six weeks. The last he’d heard, Clutter was living in Gillette, collecting workers’ compensation and waiting to have knee surgery. But from speaking with others who talked with his son more recently, Hernandez said he understood Clutter had been living with a girlfriend in Evansville for around a month.

The last time they spoke, Hernandez said, Clutter asked to borrow money. His father told him no. Now, he says he wishes he had given in.

“I thought he would call me back and call me back and call me back, you know?” Hernandez said. “But he didn’t.”

***

Hernandez didn’t know Clutter, his biological son, for the first 12 years of Clutter’s life, he said. His son’s mother had left while still pregnant, and raised him with another man.

But once he got in touch, he said, he found a kid who matched his own ability to keep a room laughing — “He was an entertainer,” Hernandez said.

“Blaine, the son I know, he is the most funny, humorous, loudest person around,” he said. “He’s like me, I’m loud and funny and crazy. He always had that in him, and I loved it.”

Clutter went through good periods and bad periods, Hernandez said. When he was at a low point, he wouldn’t call. When things were looking up, he would come around for family dinners and crack jokes.

“He had a lot that disturbed him, but he never told me,” he said.

Hernandez said he was angry with his son for putting the lives of law enforcement and his neighbors in danger, and didn’t understand why he didn’t come out as officers called his name over a bullhorn, tore away parts of his home and reportedly deployed gas inside.

“He was just a very caring, loving kid, that’s why it’s hard to believe he would do something like that,” Hernandez said. “God bless his soul. I’m disappointed in him, but I still love him.”

Hernandez arrived at the Evansville house late Saturday morning, and told an officer who he was. Soon, he was sitting in a quiet room in the sheriff’s headquarters, talking to a pair of officers for two hours.

“They cried with me, we hugged a lot. We have a lot to still share,” Hernandez said. “I left there with a good heart.”

***

On Monday, Hernandez scrolled through dozens of Facebook messages he received from people who live in the area, or others in the greater Casper community, reaching out looking for ways to help or offering condolences. Donations for a funeral service planned for the weekend also came in through a GoFundMe campaign set up by another relative.

Clutter had posted three short videos on his own Facebook page during the standoff, Hernandez said. He played them over the phone, describing the sounds of dogs barking and police calling his name on a bullhorn outside.

With the electricity to his house cut off, the videos are too dark to see anything, but Hernandez said if he “holds it up to his ear,” he can hear his son whispering but can’t make out what he’s saying. The videos were posted at 9:03 p.m., 9:17 p.m. and 2:05 a.m.

Clutter had spent about three hours on the phone with his half-brother during the standoff, Hernandez said. He also talked with his uncle, Hernandez’ brother. Eventually, it seems like his phone died.

“My brother just thought he was tripping... he said it was totally quiet, and (Clutter) was whispering,” Hernandez said. “He’s telling him, ‘Go to sleep, Blaine man,’... My brother didn’t believe him that that was going on, or he would have got me up one way or another to go to Casper.”

According to Hernandez, Clutter told his half-brother to tell his family that he loved them. He gave instructions to cremate his body, and to split the ashes among his relatives.

***

Hernandez likes to get his family together on Tuesdays, when he’s off work, for a big meal that usually centers around some kind of smoked meat. His great-grandparents started the tradition, and back in the day — when a photo of five generations of his family show his son as a newborn — they would take up an entire park. Now, as people have passed on or moved away, he says, the family fills “just a little corner.”

One of his last photos of Clutter is from one of those get-togethers, from a summer night in 2020. He recalls Clutter driving to Riverton for the meal, and taking a photo with his dad and uncle while proudly wearing a Broncos jersey (Hernandez is a Steelers fan).

“I’m gonna miss football season with him, always harassing each other,” Hernandez laughs.

He pauses, looking for the photo he’s thinking of.

“There’s not many times that we got pictures of us all, you know what I mean?”

He finds it, and points out himself in a blue shirt and his brother throwing up a peace sign on either side of Clutter. He recalls that evening, they were trying to convince his son to move out to Riverton to be closer to their family. Clutter seemed interested in the idea, and apologized for being so distant. Hernandez said he didn’t need to apologize.

“So, yeah,” Hernandez said. “That’s the picture that I have.”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.