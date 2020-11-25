Investigation into August police shooting in Casper continues

Police have said that shortly after officers forced themselves inside, they were fired upon. Officers returned fire before evacuating several people from inside the apartment.

Onlookers did take video from outside the apartment. That video depicts police using a ram to enter the building. Five officers go inside shouting, “show me your hands.” About 13 seconds pass before a gunshot is heard. People inside the apartment can be heard yelling, “hands, hands.” Another 17 seconds pass, and then roughly a dozen more gunshots are heard in short succession.

Within seconds, police ordered four people out of the home and directed them to get on the ground with their hands raised.

Another two minutes pass before what sounds like a final gunshot is heard. Then a woman — later identified as the hostage, is brought out in handcuffs by an officer. Blood can be seen near her pelvis, and she appears to have also suffered an injury to her arm. Three officers can be seen tending to her before the video cuts out.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.