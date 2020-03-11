Investigator: Juveniles were selling stolen guns, caught with obliterated serial number

Juveniles involved in a suspected gun burglary ring admitted to selling the stolen weapons, at least one of which was found with its serial number obliterated, a sheriff’s investigator wrote in a sworn statement to a judge.
A sheriff’s spokesman when asked about the case Wednesday said that because the investigation — which spans multiple jurisdictions, including the city of Casper — is ongoing, he could not speak directly to many of its details. Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, said however that approximately a dozen guns had been recovered and nine juveniles had been arrested in connection with the case.
It was in mid-February that the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in the theft of guns from parked vehicles and the theft of a truck itself. Days later, the agency said it had arrested another three juveniles and recovered at least a half-dozen guns thought to be stolen. Because court cases alleging criminal activity by people under the age of 18 are typically held in Wyoming’s juvenile court system, which is closed to the public, sheriff’s officials declined to identify the people arrested.
Around the same time as the agency’s announcements, two investigators filed requests for search warrants that provide greater detail surrounding the initial arrest and the extent of the investigation. Those requests were in late February and early March made publicly available in Natrona County Circuit Court. According to the first request, after an Edgerton man called law enforcement Feb. 17 and reported the theft of two semi-automatic handguns from his two trucks, teens admitted to the theft of three handguns in total. The search warrant was issued, but according to a deputy’s note on the paperwork, the evidence was recovered before authorities searched an Edgerton house where the guns were thought to be.
Then, days later, a sheriff’s investigator requested another search warrant. In that request, the investigator states that on Feb. 18, a Chevy pickup was stolen from outside a Bar Nunn-area home. That pickup — the same that sheriff’s officials described last month — was spotted by a private citizen the same day it was reported stolen. Two people — whose names are redacted in the court documents, apparently due to their ages — left the truck and went into a Casper house, according to the documents.
When law enforcement arrived outside the Casper home where the pickup had been parked, two teenagers ran from the house’s back door, according to the investigator’s statement. A Casper police sergeant chasing the boys through an alley saw one boy throw a gun. When police arrested him, according to the documents, he showed officers where he had thrown the gun. Its serial number was obliterated.
Gun manufacturers are required to stamp a serial number on guns; such numbers can be used to determine if a gun is stolen. It is illegal under federal law to remove such a number from a gun or to possess a gun that has had the serial number removed.
After law enforcement went through the pickup, according to the investigator’s filing, officers found spent casings as well as live ammunition inside. One of the teens said in an interview that he did not know the truck was stolen. He likewise said that he did not know the gun’s serial number was removed. The boy said, though, that he had tried to sell one of the stolen handguns. Another teenager told a sheriff’s investigator that he and other people — whom the boy did not identify — sold and traded stolen guns.
According to the documents, at least one of the guns recovered was stolen from a Casper house in December. When the warrant was returned to the court — where it was filed in early March — the investigator stated that a search of the house from where the teens ran turned up an ammunition magazine and drug paraphernalia.
Authorities also arrested three teens in February near Beverly and Farnham following a traffic stop that turned up multiple stolen guns, according to a sheriff’s office statement issued last month.