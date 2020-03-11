Investigator: Juveniles were selling stolen guns, caught with obliterated serial number

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Then, days later, a sheriff’s investigator requested another search warrant. In that request, the investigator states that on Feb. 18, a Chevy pickup was stolen from outside a Bar Nunn-area home. That pickup — the same that sheriff’s officials described last month — was spotted by a private citizen the same day it was reported stolen. Two people — whose names are redacted in the court documents, apparently due to their ages — left the truck and went into a Casper house, according to the documents.

When law enforcement arrived outside the Casper home where the pickup had been parked, two teenagers ran from the house’s back door, according to the investigator’s statement. A Casper police sergeant chasing the boys through an alley saw one boy throw a gun. When police arrested him, according to the documents, he showed officers where he had thrown the gun. Its serial number was obliterated.

Gun manufacturers are required to stamp a serial number on guns; such numbers can be used to determine if a gun is stolen. It is illegal under federal law to remove such a number from a gun or to possess a gun that has had the serial number removed.