Jackknifed semi-truck led to fatal pileup on Interstate 80, highway patrol says

Crash circumstances

In the publication made this week, highway patrol troopers outlined with more detail than previously made public the causes of the pileup. In the report, the agency states that a semi-truck collision led one of the trucks to jackknife across the highway's westbound lanes, beginning the fatal pileup. A Toyota Highlander, unable to stop on the icy roads, collided with the stopped semi-truck.

Two more tractor trailers arriving at the wreck then collided. One of the trucks rear-ended the other, a Freightliner, which then collided with the Toyota. Yet another semi-truck then smashed into the Toyota, pinning it to the jackknifed Volvo.

The passenger in the Toyota -- Deborah Carrel, 53, of Marshall, Michigan -- was later pronounced dead.

The wreck then metastasized, with more tractor trailers piling up and completely blocking the highway. A commercial tractor towing multiple other tractors behind it in a piggyback-style then wrecked.

The driver of that tractor -- Emman Ojiaka, 64, of Denton, Texas -- died in the wreck, as did the driver of another semi-truck: Kian Kennedy, 27, of Hampton, Georgia.

Several more vehicles collided before traffic was able to safely slow and stop.