Jill Kiester confirmed as new clerk of district court

There’s a new clerk in Natrona County District Court.

Jill Kiester, a long-time county employee and former head of the Child Support Enforcement program, was sworn in as the new clerk of district court following a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.

That was Wednesday night. Kiester started her new job Thursday morning.

“I was honored,” Kiester said of her confirmation on her first day. “Very honored. This is where I started out my career, in the clerk of district court’s office, so it feels great to be back here.”

The county commissioners made the final decision, voting on three candidates presented by the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee. The other finalists considered were Marcia Neumiller, a paralegal, and Leticia Drake, a county elections supervisor.

The committee put out a call for applicants following the death of Ann Volin, the former clerk, in February. Volin had worked for the court for 32 years.

Anne Volin, clerk of Natrona County District Court, dies at 62 "She had a great sense of humor," said one former co-worker. "I just can't tell you how much I'm going to miss her.”

Natrona County GOP chairman Joe McGinley said more than 100 party members cast their votes for six original candidates who gave speeches and answered questions from the committee. The three with the most votes were then sent to the commissioners.