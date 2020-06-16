Judge allows late appeal on Steplock murder case to go forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Natrona County judge on Tuesday approved a man’s request to appeal his conviction for his mother’s murder, despite his attorney’s failure to meet the deadline set out by court rule.

Judge Daniel Forgey issued the ruling in a brief written order that did not describe the judge’s reasoning. Prosecutors, court records indicate, did not file a written opposition to the request.

Andrew Steplock — the 28-year-old man who will now be able to appeal the conviction underlying his life sentence — was convicted at trial last year of four counts: felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

The two murder charges pertain to the same victim: Steplock’s mother Deborah, 58. He did not deny killing his mother, but asserted at trial that a demon commanded him to do it.

In March, Forgey sentenced Steplock to life in prison. Then, on March 24, the judge filed a written judgment and sentence, which began a 30-day clock for Steplock to inform the court he would appeal the case. The April 23 deadline came and went.