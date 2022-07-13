Judge allows lawsuit over 2018 Casper police killing to continue

A wrongful death lawsuit related to a 2018 Casper police killing will continue in state court, a state judge ruled last week, where questions raised about the officers’ conduct could be decided.

A federal court case and subsequent appeal in the matter of Douglas Oneyear’s death were earlier both decided in favor of Casper officers Jonathan Schlager and Cody Meyers.

Lawyers for both men argue that the state lawsuit should also be tossed in light of the federal ruling. But last week, a state judge ruled that federal ruling only addressed claims that the shooting violated Oneyear’s constitutional rights.

Todd Hambrick, the lawyer representing Oneyear’s mother, Linda Lennen, said Tuesday that the next step in the case is seeking a jury trial. That’ll likely take place in Natrona County, though Hambrick said he is considering trying to move the case to another county for a less biased jury.

Oneyear was shot and killed by police in 2018, after officers received reports of him threatening a gas station employee and potentially carrying a crowbar. He had been walking on 15th Street on Casper’s east side when police stopped him, ordered him to drop his weapon — a replica sword, though police say they did not know that’s what it was — and shot him after he did not stop walking towards them.

The first shot was fired about 12 seconds after officers gave the first order, video from the incident shows.

Former Natrona County District Attorney Michael Blonigen concluded Oneyear confronted officers with the intention of ending his life.

Federal Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled that the officers were protected by qualified immunity, and that the case didn’t meet the requirements to overcome that doctrine.

The state case was put on hold while the federal case and the appeal that followed were being decided. That pause was lifted in March, after the appeal was decided in the officers’ favor.

The officers’ counsel argued that since the federal court had found their conduct “reasonable,” the state court should find the same.

But, Judge Kerri Johnson wrote, the state’s standard for wrongful death claims is different than the federal definition — it’s based on negligence, rather than the federal “reckless and deliberate” standard.

“The issue of whether the officers were negligent has not been decided and therefore Plaintiffs have not had a fair and full opportunity to litigate the wrongful death claim,” Johnson’s decision said.

She wrote that the federal rulings “did not make, nor did it intend to make, any finding of reasonableness as it applies to the officers’ duty under the wrongful death claim.”

The hearing on the city and police’s motion to dismiss was held at the end of June. The order allowing the case to proceed was filed last week.

“It’s nice to know these people might still have their day in court,” Hambrick said on Tuesday.

The lawyer representing the police department, city and officers did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.