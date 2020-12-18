Judge delays planned euthanasia for three dogs guilty of assaulting corgi

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judge Robert Hand later found all three dogs guilty in a Thursday bench trial in which the owner presented no evidence and called no witnesses, the city says. The prosecution called three witnesses. In light of the conviction, all three dogs were ordered to be euthanized.

Despite the appeal, the city says the pit bulls still represent a threat to public safety.

The male pit bull, King, became the subject of public outcry on social media after accounts alleging he was not involved in the fight surfaced. A Facebook group with more than 1,000 followers named “Justice for King sentenced to death by 2 different Judges Casper, WY” was created in late October to coordinate efforts to save the male dog. Administrators regularly updated the page in the aftermath of the sentencing with ways to help, urging people to call and email city council members, court officials and the city attorney.

Information posted to the page conflicts with the court’s witness accounts, alleging the dogs only left their house to greet the corgi and that King was not involved in the attack. A document with updates on the case also claims the corgi was unharmed.