Judge denies motion for new trial in Steplock murder case

In questioning Monday, Donegan said she doesn’t usually receive those kinds of records from legal teams. She also said that since they would have been years out of date, they likely would not have affected her evaluation.

“The evaluation has to do with the mental state at the time of the offense,” Donegan said. “Whether or not educational records from several years before would give me information about someone's mental state at the time of the offense, I wouldn't say that it absolutely would not, but it would be unlikely.”

Steplock’s lawyers during the trial, Joseph Hampton and Natrona County public defender Joseph Cole, said they sought funding for a second evaluation but were turned down. Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano testified Monday that the committee that reviewed that request found there wasn’t any evidence of Steplock being mentally impaired or struggling to tell right from wrong. The defense team tried to bring another witness to testify to Steplock's mental illness, but Judge Forgey ruled to keep that person off the stand both because the court was notified too late and because state law prevents anyone from making mental evaluations on the stand.

Cole also said Monday that had he known more about the relationship between marijuana use and psychosis, he may have been able to make a stronger case that Steplock was suffering mentally at the time. District Attorney and prosecutor Kevin Taheri clarified with Donegan that voluntary marijuana use does not constitute an abnormal mental condition which impairs a person’s understanding of reality.

