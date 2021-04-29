Judge denies new trial in Casper manslaughter case

A man convicted of manslaughter last month won't be getting a new trial.
Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey decided to deny the motion from Jerald Fallon’s legal team last week.
In March, a jury found Fallon guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery. The manslaughter conviction is a lesser offense than the count of second-degree murder Fallon faced at trial, and it means the jury did not find evidence Fallon killed Black “purposely and maliciously.”
On top of those convictions, the jury also found Fallon to be a habitual criminal, a sentence enhancement that means he could spend life in prison.
On March 31, Fallon’s defense team filed a motion for a new trial, claiming the jury’s verdict shows they were confused about Fallon’s mental state at the time of the crash.
Court documents say that on the night of Feb. 29, 2020, Fallon rammed into Kelly Marie Black with an SUV at 40 miles per hour while Black was walking away. A crash reconstruction indicated Fallon had not tried to brake or swerve to avoid her. According to an autopsy, Black died that night from internal bleeding.
Defense attorney Joe Cole told Forgey in an Apr. 20 hearing that the manslaughter charge suggests the crime was committed “in a sudden heat of passion,” while aggravated assault shows a “reckless indifference to the value of human life.” According to Cole, the jury could not believe both were true.
But Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said it doesn’t even matter if the jury’s reasoning for the verdict was inconsistent — even in Natrona County, he said, the court has held in multiple cases that inconsistent verdicts between counts don’t justify a new trial.
Now, Fallon awaits sentencing on his conviction.
Fallon and Black had reportedly been at a work party at the Hilton Garden Inn on North Poplar Street on the night of her death. Casper police responded to a call from a citizen who had seen Fallon dragging a woman, later identified as Black, into his car. According to an affidavit in the case, they told police, “I’m not sure the passenger (Black) is alive.”
Black’s daughter later told investigators that Fallon called her that night, telling her “I just hit your mom… you need to come here now,” and “I’m not going back to prison.”