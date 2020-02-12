Judge disallows uncharged evidence of child porn in sprawling sex assault case against Casper man

Authorities will not be permitted in the sexual assault trial of a local man to show jurors evidence that indicates the man’s computer was used to access child porn, a judge on Wednesday afternoon ruled.

Prosecutors had sought to show jurors the evidence in order to demonstrate their contention that Samuel Barrett, 39, would have the motive to force a woman at gunpoint to sexually abuse a baby and then use video footage of the abuse to blackmail the woman.

Authorities allege that Barrett has sexually assaulted women over the course of years. He now faces a single count of blackmail, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of first-degree sexual assault. He has previously been convicted of a sex crime against one of the alleged victims in the case.

Barrett has pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges he now faces.

He was not, however, charged in connection with the three images whose admission Judge Daniel Forgey denied at the Wednesday hearing. Prosecutors have said that they were not aware of the images found on the computer — and which Barrett is not suspected of producing — until Barrett had already been charged.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}