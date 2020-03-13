Judge dismisses case against Casper police officer injured in shootout

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the civil lawsuit against a Casper police officer who was injured in a shootout before another officer killed the man who shot him.
The dismissal came on request of Daniel Wolosin, brother of the dead man, David Wolosin. Earlier this week, Daniel Wolosin made the request stating that he had been unable to find "acceptable representation" to handle the case.
Although Daniel Wolosin, had initially submitted pleadings to the city that were signed by a Cheyenne lawyer, when he filed the federal case in November, he did so without a lawyer. By purporting to act as his own lawyer while also serving as a wrongful death representative to the family, Wolosin -- government lawyers argued -- was practicing law without a license.
Then, in February, the judge handling the case indicated that the government's argument put Wolosin's lawsuit in jeopardy. At that point, Judge Nancy Freudenthal by phone granted Wolosin an extension to mid-March in order to work out his response to the government’s and officers’ filings. Freudenthal suggested Wolosin both seek a lawyer to represent him and work on a response to the requests for dismissal.
In addition to illegal practice of law argument, Wolosin also had to grapple with arguments that his complaint against the city does not specify the nature of an alleged failure to properly train officers. The assistant attorney general assigned to represent the officers also argued that the filing does not show a violation of the dead man’s civil rights and, even if it did, applicable law would not allow his brother to use such a claim as the basis for a wrongful death lawsuit.
The injured police officer, Jacob Carlson, survived following extensive medical treatment and more than a month of hospitalization. He later took a medical retirement. Randi Garrett, the officer who shot and killed Wolosin, remains on the force.
In his Wednesday filings, Wolosin wrote that police microphones on scene all failed, which he called suspicious. He nonetheless requested the dismissal due to his lack of legal representation. The judge a day later dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning Wolosin could conceivably again file a similar civil complaint.
Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.