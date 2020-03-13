Judge dismisses case against Casper police officer injured in shootout

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the civil lawsuit against a Casper police officer who was injured in a shootout before another officer killed the man who shot him.

The dismissal came on request of Daniel Wolosin, brother of the dead man, David Wolosin. Earlier this week, Daniel Wolosin made the request stating that he had been unable to find "acceptable representation" to handle the case.

The dismissed case had alleged that officers Jacob Carlson and Randi Garrett violated David Wolosin's civil rights in May 2018, when Wolosin pulled a gun on Carlson, shooting him multiple times. Police returned fire and killed Wolosin.

Although Daniel Wolosin, had initially submitted pleadings to the city that were signed by a Cheyenne lawyer, when he filed the federal case in November, he did so without a lawyer. By purporting to act as his own lawyer while also serving as a wrongful death representative to the family, Wolosin -- government lawyers argued -- was practicing law without a license.

