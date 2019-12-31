Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Georgia man was bitten by bedbugs at Casper Marriott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In mid-December, Skavdahl sided with the hoteliers. At issue was the state's "saving statute," which would allow a lawsuit to proceed even if the statute of limitations had expired. But it only would have applied had a lawsuit been brought within Wyoming within the four-year statute of limitations and had been dismissed or otherwise failed with a year of the new lawsuit.

But Pascarelli's original suit was filed in Georgia, not Wyoming. Skavdahl wrote that the Georgia action, which was dismissed in 2017, did not make a federal lawsuit filed in Wyoming timely. He added that Ochs' contention that a previous ruling had paved the way for the court to allow Pascarelli's lawsuit to continue "inaccurate" and "borderline disingenuous."

The "saving statute" only applied to actions brought in state, the judge wrote, not actions filed elsewhere that were then attempted here.

"Perhaps the Wyoming Supreme Court will conclude its saving statute does apply to cases first filed in other states when it is eventually faced with this question," he wrote. "Or perhaps not."

A message left for the Marriott's attorneys was not immediately returned Tuesday.