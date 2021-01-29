Judge orders mental evaluation for man charged with wife's murder

A judge ordered a mental evaluation Friday in a murder case in which a Casper man is charged with murdering his wife.

Edward Robertson pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in May and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Defense attorney Kurt Infanger said in a video conference Friday that Robertson can’t remember most of the events surrounding his wife’s death even when shown information and taped interviews he gave at the time.

Police responded to Robertson’s 911 call on March 20, during which he told dispatch he had shot his wife. Officers found Dana Robertson’s body lying under blankets on the ground in a spare room in their home, bleeding from her head.

According to court documents, Robertson told detectives he tried to kill himself with the pistol after shooting her, but the gun jammed. He had blood on his hands, he said, because he rolled her over onto her back to try to feel for a heartbeat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his initial interview with police, Robertson looked like he was falling asleep, losing consciousness as his blood sugar fell dangerously. The documents state that officers had seen him pressing buttons on his insulin pump while waiting to be interviewed, and that Robertson said he was manipulating it in “somewhat” of an attempt to kill himself.