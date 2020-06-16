Judge rejects plea deal for former Casper church leader accused of domestic violence

Bell told the judge that she understood the judge's concerns about the agreement and -- if Johnson were to reject it -- prosecutors would be prepared to take the case to trial.

Joe Cole, the public defender who has represented Sanchez since his previous court-appointed lawyer went into private practice, told the judge that he was confident Sanchez would comply with probation. Cole said that by subjecting himself to sentencing -- with the potential of prison time if he failed to comply with probation -- Sanchez was taking responsibility.

Johnson then told the attorneys -- and Sanchez, who appeared by video with five supporters standing behind him -- that she had to reject the agreement. The judge said that Sanchez, who blamed the victim in a pre-sentencing interview and said he only pleaded no contest in order to take advantage of a plea deal, did not take responsibility.

The judge also noted that Sanchez had previously been allowed to plead a similar case down to a lesser charge and that the victim in the case "vehemently" opposed the plea agreement in a letter to the court.

The case is now set for trial on Oct. 26.