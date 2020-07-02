Judge sentences Casper man to decades in prison for abduction and molestation of child

“You know when you come face to face with pure evil,” Itzen said. “The question is: what do you do about that, your honor?”

The prosecutor said that the vast majority of kidnappings in Wyoming don’t resemble the apparent random abduction by a stranger that Hicks committed. The abduction, Itzen said, rightfully terrifies parents.

After abducting the child, Itzen said, Hicks tried to destroy evidence: he threw out the girl’s sandal left behind in his truck and moved a tool box that appeared in a photo police circulated as they looked for Hicks.

Itzen said that Hicks needed extensive incarceration for the protection of society and supervision for the rest of his life. The prosecutor asked Wilking to sentence Hicks to 55 to 100 years. Such a sentence would enable for the Corrections Department’s parole board to let Hicks out of prison after completing – depending on awards of credit for good behavior – the lesser number. If set free before completing the greater number, though, he would remain under parole agents’ supervision.

“This will assure that at least someone will watch him if he ever gets out of the state penitentiary,” Itzen said.