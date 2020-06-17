Judge sentences local man to boot camp for involvement in videotaped beating of boy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Natrona County judge on Wednesday morning recommended that a local man be sent to a boot camp program for his convictions connected with the videotaped beating of a boy outside a Mills house party.

Judge Daniel Forgey also sentenced Kooper Cavender, 20, to an underlying prison term of three to five years. If Cavender completes the Newcastle boot camp program successfully, though, then he will be able to come before the judge and ask for a sentence modification.

Typically judges will — for people who successfully complete boot camp — suspend the prison time remaining on a sentence and order the person to complete a period of probation instead.

Forgey's order is consistent with a plea deal struck earlier this year by prosecuting and defense lawyers. That deal also called for prosecutors to dismiss three other felonies in exchange for Cavender's guilty plea to a single count of aiding and abetting robbery.

During Wednesday morning's video hearing, Cavender spoke only briefly. When Forgey called on the defendant, he thanked the judge and apologized before falling silent.