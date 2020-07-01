Judge sentences local man to probation for assault that prompted SWAT response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Casper man to complete a rehabilitative program at the Casper Re-Entry center as punishment for his conviction in a case marked by deployment of SWAT police to a South Conwell Street house.

Conner Boyden, 25, will also be required to complete three years of supervised probation in lieu of a four- to six-year prison sentence. If he fails to keep to the terms of the probation, prosecutors could ask he serve the time in prison.

Boyden pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony assault charge and a single misdemeanor count of domestic battery. At that hearing, he said that that he had grabbed a woman by the head and her hair in November while inside a south Casper home. He also told the judge that he handled a gun in a threatening manner the same night.

When Boyden was given opportunity to speak during Wednesday's approximately half-hour hearing, he did so extensively. Boyden first disputed Assistant District Attorney Michael Schafer's reference to a victim's initial allegation-- which Boyden was not ultimately convicted of -- that Boyden had pistol-whipped her.

Boyden told Judge Daniel Forgey that he grabbed the woman by the face but ultimately did not harm her.