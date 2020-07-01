Judge sentences man to 20 years in prison for what feds call Wyoming's "largest drug bust"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal judge on Wednesday afternoon in Casper sentenced a California man to 20 years in prison for what prosecutors say is the largest ever drug bust in the state of Wyoming.

Arnold D. Butler, 54, will -- after he is released from prison -- also be required to serve another decade under government supervision as a part of the sentence for his conviction of five drug trafficking crimes.

The case against Butler stemmed from a traffic stop in May of last year on Interstate 80 in Laramie County. It was then that prosecutors found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in a hidden compartment of a car he towed.

At the scene, Butler said he was towing the salvage title sedan to Nebraska. He said, though, that he didn't know the name of the person who was paying him to transport the car.

Butler took the case to trial in January. And, at the end of a week's proceedings, jurors spent about five hours in deliberation before finding in favor of the government.

The case has been linked to other parts of the country, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.