Judge sentences Mills man to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing child

A judge on Friday morning ordered a Mills man to 10 to 15 years' imprisonment for sexually abusing a child.

Judge Kerri Johnson ordered Adam G. Glazier, 32, serve the sentence for his third-degree sexual abuse conviction. The judge also sentenced him to seven to 10 years' imprisonment for a single count of possession of child pornography. The sentences, which are consistent with the punishment requested by prosecutors, will run at the same time.

At the Friday morning hearing, the victim's mother told Johnson that her children have sometimes struggled in school since Glazier abused her daughter.

"I tell them we're a team and we can get through this," the woman said.

The Star-Tribune has decided not to publish the mother's name because it could indirectly identify her daughter.

After the woman concluded her remarks, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Johnson that Glazier in 2004 pleaded guilty to child porn possession and received first-time offender treatment. In 2006, Glazier pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge.

Taheri asked Johnson for the 10- to 15-year sentence.