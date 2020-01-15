Judge sentences Natrona County man to decade in prison for sexually assaulting 80-year-old

Lawyers returned to court Wednesday following a probation officer’s investigation of Trujillo’s background. When the 2:30 p.m. hearing began the audience numbered about two dozen.

Three women related to the victim then spoke in quick succession. The first, a granddaughter of the 80-year-old woman, described returning from a sports tournament to find Trujillo — who had been asked to watch the woman — passed out pantsless near the woman’s adult diaper.

The Star-Tribune has decided not to identify by name the grandaughter — or any of the other family members who spoke — because doing so could identify the victim of the crime.

The granddaughter, who spoke rapidly as she worked her way through a written statement, slowed her speech as she described with incredulity taking her grandmother to be examined by a nurse for evidence of sexual assault.

“Not that anyone should have to go through this,” the woman said, pausing momentarily. “But an 80-year-old woman?”

The woman said she still has nightmares about the assault against her grandmother. When somebody stares in public, she assumes that they know about the assault.