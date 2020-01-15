Judge sentences Natrona County man to decade in prison for sexually assaulting 80-year-old

A Natrona County judge on Wednesday afternoon sentenced a local man to 10 to 15 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting an elderly woman with dementia.
The sentence was the maximum allowable under a plea deal Antonio Trujillo struck with prosecutors. The prison term, however, was not lengthy enough for the victim’s family: Before Judge Daniel Forgey sentenced Trujillo, three of the now-deceased woman’s family members told the judge that they viewed the agreement as inappropriately lenient.
“I do not agree with the plea agreement,” said a daughter of the assailed woman during Wednesday’s 70-minute hearing. “This is just a slap on the wrist.”
Ultimately, though, Forgey accepted the deal and imposed the decadelong sentence.
The hearing was more than four months in the making. Although prosecutors had initially charged Trujillo with three felonies — a single count of first-degree sexual assault, a count of third-degree sexual assault and a count of abuse of a vulnerable adult — he pleaded guilty in August to the third-degree charge. Prosecutors dismissed the other two counts.
Trujillo entered the plea pursuant to Alford, which is a legal process that allows a person to plead guilty without admitting to the crime. Trujillo’s attorney, Rob Oldham, said during the August hearing that Trujillo was too intoxicated to remember the crime.
Lawyers returned to court Wednesday following a probation officer’s investigation of Trujillo’s background. When the 2:30 p.m. hearing began the audience numbered about two dozen.
Three women related to the victim then spoke in quick succession. The first, a granddaughter of the 80-year-old woman, described returning from a sports tournament to find Trujillo — who had been asked to watch the woman — passed out pantsless near the woman’s adult diaper.
The Star-Tribune has decided not to identify by name the grandaughter — or any of the other family members who spoke — because doing so could identify the victim of the crime.
The granddaughter, who spoke rapidly as she worked her way through a written statement, slowed her speech as she described with incredulity taking her grandmother to be examined by a nurse for evidence of sexual assault.
“Not that anyone should have to go through this,” the woman said, pausing momentarily. “But an 80-year-old woman?”
The woman said she still has nightmares about the assault against her grandmother. When somebody stares in public, she assumes that they know about the assault.
“I will every day have to deal with the consequences of somebody else’s actions,” the woman said, before saying the plea agreement did not allow for a long enough prison term.
The victim’s daughter, who also found the woman and Trujillo in the aftermath of the assault, then addressed the judge. She likewise said that the plea to a third-degree count was not punitive enough.
Another of the victim’s daughters then spoke. She said her mother died within a year of the assault, despite a 2017 prognosis that had called for her to live another 10 or 20 years. She said the victim’s health declined as a result of the attack.
Trujillo should have been convicted of the first-degree count, the daughter said. Like her sister, the woman described the potential punishment as a “slap on the wrist.” She asked Forgey to not accept the plea agreement.
After two of Trujillo’s family members spoke briefly in the defendant’s support, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said he understood the family’s concern but asked the judge to accept the plea deal.
The prosecutor said the forensic evidence strongly supported the third-degree charge, but that the first-degree count presented a more challenging standard. He then asked for the 10- to 15-year sentence.
Oldham, the defense lawyer representing Trujillo, said that Trujillo had been in a drunken blackout when he assaulted the woman. That Trujillo was found passed out at the scene, Oldham said, indicates he did not premeditate the crime.
The defense lawyer then asked for a series of sentencing options that would have allowed Trujillo to spend less or no time incarcerated but remain under probation or parole supervision.
Trujillo spoke briefly, apologizing to the people he had harmed.
The judge then accepted the agreement and sentenced Trujillo to the maximum term. He did not explain his reasoning.
Trujillo and Oldham shook hands.
A police detective who investigated the case left the courtroom. The victim’s family followed. Trujillo left through a different door.