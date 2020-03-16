Judge sets half-million dollar cash bail for Casper man suspected of murder

A judge on Monday set a bail requirement of $500,000 cash for a Casper man accused of murder in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in late February.

The man, Jerald Fallon, 40, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors have also added a sentencing enhancement to charging documents that alleges Fallon is a habitual criminal. That enhancement means Fallon could face life in prison if convicted of either of the felonies.

Authorities have not yet released the specific allegations underlying the arrest of Fallon. However, prosecutors moved in early March to revoke his probation in a different case, alleging that he was drinking on the night of the wreck.

At a Monday afternoon Natrona County Circuit Court hearing, Fallon appeared wearing an orange jail uniform and handcuffs. Fallon, before an audience of about 30, answered a series of procedural and biographical questions. He did not, however, have an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges, but will be able to do so when the case migrates to district court.

Although Fallon's court-appointed defense attorney, Joe Cole, requested a $5,000 bond setting -- in addition to a $50,000 bond requirement in the revocation -- Judge Brian Christensen imposed the amount requested by Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner.