Judge sets half-million dollar cash bail for Casper man suspected of murder

A judge on Monday set a bail requirement of $500,000 cash for a Casper man accused of murder in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in late February.
The man, Jerald Fallon, 40, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors have also added a sentencing enhancement to charging documents that alleges Fallon is a habitual criminal. That enhancement means Fallon could face life in prison if convicted of either of the felonies.
Authorities have not yet released the specific allegations underlying the arrest of Fallon. However, prosecutors moved in early March to revoke his probation in a different case, alleging that he was drinking on the night of the wreck.
At a Monday afternoon Natrona County Circuit Court hearing, Fallon appeared wearing an orange jail uniform and handcuffs. Fallon, before an audience of about 30, answered a series of procedural and biographical questions. He did not, however, have an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges, but will be able to do so when the case migrates to district court.
Although Fallon's court-appointed defense attorney, Joe Cole, requested a $5,000 bond setting -- in addition to a $50,000 bond requirement in the revocation -- Judge Brian Christensen imposed the amount requested by Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner.
Fallon then filled out paperwork presented by a sheriff's deputy and, as Cole left the courtroom, about a dozen audience members rose to leave as well, including law enforcement and family members of the woman -- Kelly Marie Black, 42 -- Fallon is accused of killing.
Although Fallon has been in custody for nearly two weeks, he was held solely on probation revocation allegations until Friday. A sheriff's spokesman on Friday decline to characterize the allegations beyond the charging language read by Christensen.
The case became public early March 1, when the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said it was seeking Fallon as a witness to an overnight crash near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Days later, the county coroner announced the death of Black, the pedestrian in the crash. The same day, Fallon appeared in court on a probation revocation, and a prosecutor said he was also a homicide suspect in a different case. Although the prosecutor declined to talk to the Star-Tribune about the homicide investigation, he told a judge that Fallon had been drinking on the night of the wreck.
Fallon has not yet had a hearing to determine the outcome of the revocation request. He has indicated he will contest the revocation. Last week, Cole was out sick. Judge Daniel Forgey then postponed a revocation hearing with Fallon's consent.