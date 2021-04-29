Jury awards $2.2 million to family of Casper man killed in Evansville construction zone

According to the original complaint in the case, the traffic control setup put in place at the intersection was confusing and unsafe. Both contractors were reportedly told the setup didn’t meet national standards for traffic control devices.

On that September evening, said Grant Lawson, another attorney representing Gray's family, the driver was trying to turn left onto Cole Creek Road from the Old Yellowstone Highway. She wasn’t clear where she was supposed to be heading, and her initial turn took her into an oncoming lane. While trying to adjust and move around the poorly placed barrels, she collided with Gray.

The jury determined in their Apr. 20 decision that the driver was just 10% at fault for the crash. Knife River and Roadworx bore 60% and 30% responsibility each, according to the verdict.

At the beginning of the case, Ingram said their team reached out to Knife River to try to settle the matter without taking it to court. But the lawyers said the company refused to take any blame for the crash, instead claiming it was entirely the driver’s fault.

Andy Sears, the attorney who represented RoadWorx in the case, declined to comment on the case Wednesday. Knife River’s counsel, Jane France, could not be reached for this story as of Thursday.