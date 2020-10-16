Jury convicts Casper man of sexual assaulting multiple women

A jury on Thursday evening convicted a Casper man of sexually assaulting multiple women over a span of several years.

Following a trial that lasted more than a week, Samuel Barrett was convicted on all charges: seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of blackmail.

Authorities charged Barrett last year based on allegations he raped four women on seven different occasions. The victims said the 40-year-old Barrett invited them into his home, where he demanded sex acts at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said Barrett recorded some of the assaults on video, and that he forced the women to say on camera that they had consented to having sex with him. One accuser said he tried to force her at gunpoint to perform oral sex on a child before raping her.

At the time of the assaults, Barrett was already a registered sex offender.

In 2009, Barrett was convicted of sexually abusing one of the women in the current case when she was still a minor. He pleaded guilty in that case as part of a deal with prosecutors, admitting to having sex with a teenage girl who babysat his children.