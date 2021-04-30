Jury finds Casper man guilty of murder

A jury on Friday convicted a Casper man of murdering his mother-in-law in 2019.

After a day of deliberations, jurors found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery. But they acquitted him on the more serious first-degree murder charge, as well as a charge of felony murder, which means killing someone while another felony (in this case, sexual assault) was allegedly being committed.

Rodriguez sat back in his chair and looked down as the verdict was read at around 7 p.m. in Natrona County District Court.

The not guilty verdict on the first-degree murder charge means Rodriguez avoids a certain life sentence. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of between 20 years and life.

Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness following his 2019 arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court documents state Rodriguez killed his wife’s mother, Mary Margaret Fogle, in November 2019. An affidavit in the case says he got into an argument with her and then began punching and stabbing her before slitting her throat.

Rodriguez and his legal team attempted to block Fogle’s daughter, Allison Solis, from testifying in court earlier in April. A Natrona County District Court judge denied that request.