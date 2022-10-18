Juvenile charged in connection to Oct. 7 gun report at Natrona County High

One juvenile has been charged in connection to an Oct. 7 report of a Natrona County High School student bringing a gun onto campus.

That student was charged through Natrona County Circuit Court. Because the matter involves a juvenile, police cannot release further details, Lt. Jeff Bullard said Tuesday.

In that incident, school administrators learned that a student had a gun on campus, went to the teen's class and removed them and their belongings.

Police consider that matter an isolated incident, and there is no information of an ongoing threat to Natrona County High or any other school in the district, Bullard said.

On Oct. 13, the week after that weapons calls, Natrona County High School went into a "precautionary lockout" for another weapons report. After getting that report, school officials went to the students in question and removed them and their belongings from class, the Natrona County School District said in a statement.

Those students were taken into police custody, the district said at the time. But no students were charged in connection to that report. Natrona County School District officials said last week that no guns were found.

That Oct. 13 call was quickly determined to be unfounded, Bullard said. The Oct. 13 report was based on a student hearing about the Oct. 7 weapons report and thinking it was a new incident, Bullard explained.

The Casper Police Department staffs an officer at the school on a daily basis. And Bullard said it is important for students to report possible weapons on campus, even if the matter is ultimately determined to be unfounded.

"I do want to stress that our department has been, and remains, committed to the safety of our schools and the students and faculty that work there," Bullard said. "We take all reports of potential violence very seriously, and work quickly to assess the threat, investigate the source, and locate the subject in question as quickly as possible. We take the protection of the schools in our community very seriously, and work tirelessly to uphold that commitment."

District officials have also stressed that they appreciated the person who made report. Any threats or safety issues will be taken seriously, they said.

No weapons are permitted at Natrona County High School, according to a copy of the school's student handbook.