Late appeal of life sentence may have violated client's rights, Casper public defender admits

A Casper man on Monday requested permission to appeal the life sentence he is now serving for shooting and killing his mother early last year.

The request — rather than a notice of intent — by Andrew Steplock, 28, was necessary because the public defender assigned his case failed to file such notice within the deadline set by court rule.

In Monday's filings, Joe Cole, the public defender, wrote that he inadvertently failed to file the notice by the late April deadline. It was not until Friday — more than three weeks after the deadline had passed — that Cole realized his mistake, according to Monday's request.

That failure was in part due to a change in court procedures necessitated by the novel coronavirus pandemic and could mean he was denied his constitutional right to an effective defense, Cole wrote.

Steplock's case dates to February 2019, when he shot and killed his mother near the entrance of her central Casper home. He took the case to trial and, although he took the stand and admitted shooting Deborah Steplock, defense attorneys argued that he should be found not guilty for reason of mental illness.