Law enforcement seeking information on Crimson Dawn Museum vandalism

Natrona County law enforcement is looking for information after more than $1,000 worth of damage to the Crimson Dawn Museum was discovered this week.

Sgt. Taylor Courtney of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the damage occurred sometime between Nov. 3 and May 26, when the museum was closed for the winter season.

“Almost every year the museum gets vandalized or broken into,” Courtney said.

According to Natrona County Parks and Recreation, which found the damage on Wednesday, there was damage mostly on the museum’s exterior. Plywood boarding up the doors had been ripped off, a security window in the main door was broken, an outhouse lock was damaged and an aspen tree out front was cut down.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming.

