Lawyer files petition to overturn ordinances exempting Mills, Bar Nunn from publishing notices in newspaper

Moats said he sent a pair of letters to the municipalities and their lawyer, Pat Holscher, outlining his concerns with the “recent, illegal” adoption of the ordinances.

In a reply sent July 7, Holscher said that the Star-Tribune has become less relevant in Natrona County in recent years, and is not the best way for local governments to reach their people anymore.

“If the concern is actually providing notice to the members of the public,” Holscher said in the letter, “we would ask that you come forward with some constructive provisions that would seem to more adequately guaranty (sic) this in an era in which information delivery has shifted to the Internet and few people are willing to pay for subscriptions to newspapers.”

The municipalities have 20 days after being served the suit to respond. Several requests for interviews or comments from Holscher, Bar Nunn Mayor Patrick Ford and Mills Mayor Seth Coleman were not answered Tuesday.

According to the ordinances and memos available online, the move is intended to save Mills and Bar Nunn money. The cost to publish notices in the paper isn’t justified, the ordinances say, and the paper “fails to give adequate notice” to the public.